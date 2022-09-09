Woodstock, Ont., constable charged with dangerous driving in June incident

Send this page to someone via email

A police officer in Woodstock, Ont., has been charged in an incident involving his cruiser and a cyclist earlier this summer.

The province’s police watchdog says the officer, Const. Pritpal Thind, is charged with one count each of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The Special Investigations Unit says Thind is due back in court Sept. 27.

The SIU previously said it was investigating a serious injury sustained by a 39-year-old man in the early hours of June 15 in the area of Roth Park in the northern end of Woodstock.

The agency said preliminary information suggested an officer saw a man riding a bicycle who matched the description of a person of interest and tried to engage with him.

Story continues below advertisement

It said the man fell off his bike and was taken to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a serious injury.

Woodstock Police Service declined to comment citing the ongoing court proceedings.

Thind has been an officer with the force since January 2020, and previously served as an auxiliary police officer with Toronto police from 2013 until 2016, according to his LinkedIn.

— with files from Matthew Trevithick of Global News