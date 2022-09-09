Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woodstock, Ont., constable charged with dangerous driving in June incident

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2022 4:48 pm
File photo of the SIU headquarters in Mississauga. View image in full screen
File photo of the SIU headquarters in Mississauga. File / Global News

A police officer in Woodstock, Ont., has been charged in an incident involving his cruiser and a cyclist earlier this summer.

The province’s police watchdog says the officer, Const. Pritpal Thind, is charged with one count each of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The Special Investigations Unit says Thind is due back in court Sept. 27.

Read more: SIU investigates incident involving Hamilton police shooting at suspect with a firearm

The SIU previously said it was investigating a serious injury sustained by a 39-year-old man in the early hours of June 15 in the area of Roth Park in the northern end of Woodstock.

Trending Stories

The agency said preliminary information suggested an officer saw a man riding a bicycle who matched the description of a person of interest and tried to engage with him.

Story continues below advertisement

It said the man fell off his bike and was taken to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a serious injury.

Woodstock Police Service declined to comment citing the ongoing court proceedings.

Thind has been an officer with the force since January 2020, and previously served as an auxiliary police officer with Toronto police from 2013 until 2016, according to his LinkedIn.

— with files from Matthew Trevithick of Global News

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Crime tagSIU tagSpecial Investigations Unit tagWoodstock tagConst. Pritpal Thind tagWoodstock officer charged tagWoodstock police officer charged tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers