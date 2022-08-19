Charges laid in recent Woodstock, Ont. explosives investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid in a recent explosives investigation in Woodstock, Ont.

On Tuesday, police received two “weapons related” calls in a parking lot near Wilson and Peel streets. According to police, the first call came in around 5:10 a.m. and the second around 10:30 p.m.

Police determined that a potential explosive was in the area.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers closed Wilson Street, between Peel and Hounsfield streets, to investigate the scene with the assistance of the Waterloo Regional Police explosives disposal unit.

According to police, the explosive was located, and no injuries were reported.

Police could not confirm what type of explosive was recovered in the investigation

Story continues below advertisement

A 36-year-old man of Woodstock has been charged with two counts of intent to destroy or damage property or place or throw an explosive substance and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He’s also facing one count of mischief and one count of failure to comply with an undertaking, police said.

The name of the accused is not available at this time, according to police.

“The Woodstock Police Service is very fortunate to have a number of different units that can help in larger scale investigations like this as well as really great partnerships with other police services like the Waterloo Regional Police who are able to help,” said Const. Shaylen Jackson.