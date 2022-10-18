Bruins bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Senators

See more sharing options

Boston Bruins (3-0-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (0-2-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators -114, Bruins -106; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory against the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa went 11-12-3 in Atlantic Division games and had a 33-42-7 record overall last season. The Senators averaged 3.0 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 19.8% (48 total power-play goals).

Boston went 17-8-1 in Atlantic Division games and had a 51-26-5 record overall last season. The Bruins committed 4.2 penalties per game and served 9.8 penalty minutes per game last season.

INJURIES: Senators: Cam Talbot: out (upper-body).

Bruins: Matt Grzelcyk: out (shoulder), Charlie McAvoy: out (shoulder), Jake DeBrusk: day to day (upper body), Brandon Carlo: out (upper-body), Brad Marchand: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.