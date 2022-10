Send this page to someone via email

A boy was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition Monday night after he was hit by a vehicle in Bowness, according to Calgary EMS.

They said the boy is believed to be 12 to 14 years old and said he was taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

Police did not say how the collision unfolded or what the child was doing when they were hit but called the incident a hit and run.

They said officers were called to the scene at 16 Avenue and 46 Street N.W. at 7:06 p.m.

More to come…