High Prairie day home operator charged with 2nd-degree murder in 7-month-old boy’s death

A day home operator has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a seven-month-old boy in northern Alberta, and RCMP are looking to speak to any families who have sent their children to the day home.

At about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, RCMP received a report from the High Prairie Hospital of the sudden death of a baby boy.

Officers said the death happened at a residence in High Prairie, a town about 360 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

RCMP said his death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy. The cause of his death was not released.

The boy’s father and maternal grandmother spoke to Global News last week and identified the boy as Oaklan Reid Cunningham.

Cunningham’s family previously told Global News they dropped him off at day home on Oct. 6 and later received a phone call to come to hospital because their son had died.

In an update on Monday afternoon, RCMP said 29-year-old Kyra Renee Backs was arrested on Saturday and charged with second-degree murder in Cunningham’s death.

Backs remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in High Prairie Provincial Court on Oct. 24.

RCMP said Backs ran a day home in High Prairie at the time of the offence. Police are looking to speak with any families with concerns who currently or in the past have sent their kids to the day home.

RCMP did not know if the day home was provincially regulated or if the day home has a proper name.

Anyone with information can contact High Prairie RCMP at 780-523-3378. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.