Environment

Sunshine Coast declares state of local emergency as drought persists

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 6:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Drought conditions impact Sunshine Coast drinking water'
Drought conditions impact Sunshine Coast drinking water
WATCH: The drought situation in the Sunshine Coast Regional District is worsening, with 22,000 people now with significantly reduced access to water. As Aaron McArthur tells us, this level four drought comes after weeks of tighter restrictions – Oct 4, 2022

The Sunshine Coast Regional District (SCRD) has declared a state of local emergency, amid persistent drought conditions threatening the community’s water supply.

Regional district chair and outgoing Sechelt, B.C. Mayor Darnelda Siegers announced the emergency Monday, adding the District of Sechelt and shíshálh Nation have declared similar emergencies.

Read more: Parts of B.C. upgraded to Drought Level 5, meaning conditions are ‘exceptionally dry’

“At this time, the SCRD has secured water supply through to early November,” the regional district said in a media release. “The (emergency) is being put in place to further secure and expand water supply should there be no significant rainfall on the Sunshine Coast in the coming weeks.”

The emergency declaration covers areas of the district serviced by the Chapman Water System, which covers most of the lower Sunshine Coast.

It does not cover the Town of Gibsons, which has moved to its own Stage 3 water restrictions.

Sunshine Coast declares state of local emergency as drought persists - image View image in full screen

The state of local emergency came with a water conservation order, which takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

That order bans the use of water for the purpose of cleaning or producing alcoholic beverages; packaging water for resale; or filling swimming pools, hot tubs, steam baths or saunas.

Read more: More heat records in B.C., but rain is forecast

The order also bans the use of water for growing cannabis, with the exception of medical marijuana licensed by Health Canada.

It also bans the use of water for the production or installation of concrete, cement asphalt and gravel.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

