Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Parts of B.C. upgraded to Drought Level 5, meaning conditions are ‘exceptionally dry’

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 5:12 pm
Drought in Sechelt View image in full screen
A sign in Sechelt on the Sunshine Coast announcing a ban on all outdoor water use. Global News

Parts of British Columbia are suffering from the lack of rain in recent weeks.

The Lower Mainland, the Sunshine Coast and west Vancouver Island have now reached Drought Level 5, meaning adverse impacts to socio-economic or ecosystem values are almost certain.

At Level 5, conditions are exceptionally dry, according to the provincial drought scale, and all efforts should be made to conserve water and protect critical environmental flows.

Emergency response may also be necessary.

Read more: Sechelt, B.C. residents strained by Sunshine Coast drought restrictions

The provincial government may implement regulatory action under the Water Sustainability Act to protect water users, aquatic ecosystems and fish.

Click to play video: 'Drought conditions impact Sunshine Coast drinking water' Drought conditions impact Sunshine Coast drinking water
Drought conditions impact Sunshine Coast drinking water

Parts of the Sunshine Coast Regional District (SCRD) have already been under Stage 3 and 4 water regulations since the end of August. That includes a ban on all outdoor use of drinking water, meaning no lawn watering, no sprinklers, no boat or car washing, and no filling of pools or fountains.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“The situation at the moment is pretty dire,” Remko Rosenboom, SCRD director of emergency operations, said on Tuesday. “Assuming we don’t have rain … we have enough water until early November.”

Jonathan Boyd, a hydrologist with the BC River Forecast Centre, said aside from the three regions that were raised to Level 5, another 25 regions of the province were also increased to the next drought level.

“We did hit Level 5 last year for the island and other areas,” he said. “That was primarily kicked off by the heat dome.”

Boyd said there were no drought concerns through July this year but the past three months have been very dry with no rain in sight.

Read more: Arid September for many communities across B.C.

“In order for the drought to end, we’re going to need some pretty impactful storms, and dare I say, atmospheric rivers will be needed to actually end the drought. It’s not going to be a day of showers or even a moderate rainstorm.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Lower Mainland tagDrought tagSunshine Coast tagbc drought tagbc drought level tagwest vancouver island tagBC no rain tagBC sunny weather tagDrought level 5 tagDrought threat tagDrought threat level tagLevel 5 drought tagLevel 5 drought BC tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers