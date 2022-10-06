Parts of B.C. upgraded to Drought Level 5, meaning conditions are ‘exceptionally dry’

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of British Columbia are suffering from the lack of rain in recent weeks.

The Lower Mainland, the Sunshine Coast and west Vancouver Island have now reached Drought Level 5, meaning adverse impacts to socio-economic or ecosystem values are almost certain.

At Level 5, conditions are exceptionally dry, according to the provincial drought scale, and all efforts should be made to conserve water and protect critical environmental flows.

Emergency response may also be necessary.

The provincial government may implement regulatory action under the Water Sustainability Act to protect water users, aquatic ecosystems and fish.

Parts of the Sunshine Coast Regional District (SCRD) have already been under Stage 3 and 4 water regulations since the end of August. That includes a ban on all outdoor use of drinking water, meaning no lawn watering, no sprinklers, no boat or car washing, and no filling of pools or fountains.

“The situation at the moment is pretty dire,” Remko Rosenboom, SCRD director of emergency operations, said on Tuesday. “Assuming we don’t have rain … we have enough water until early November.”

Jonathan Boyd, a hydrologist with the BC River Forecast Centre, said aside from the three regions that were raised to Level 5, another 25 regions of the province were also increased to the next drought level.

“We did hit Level 5 last year for the island and other areas,” he said. “That was primarily kicked off by the heat dome.”

Boyd said there were no drought concerns through July this year but the past three months have been very dry with no rain in sight.

“In order for the drought to end, we’re going to need some pretty impactful storms, and dare I say, atmospheric rivers will be needed to actually end the drought. It’s not going to be a day of showers or even a moderate rainstorm.”