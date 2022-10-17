Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police looking for assault suspect with knife, hold and secure lifted at 5 schools

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 2:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: October 17'
Global News Morning Halifax: October 17
The online edition of Global News Morning with Alyse Hand and Alicia Draus on Global Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police are looking for suspect with a knife in the Lacewood Drive area, which prompted five schools to go into a hold and secure procedure.

Police said they received a report of an assault involving a knife at 2:15 p.m.

Read more: Halifax neighbourhood shaken after police chase

“Officers arrived on scene and located a man who had been injured. The suspect had fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival,” HRP said in a news release.

Halifax Regional Centre for Education tweeted at about 3:20 p.m. that Halifax West High, Clayton Park Junior High, Fairview Junior High, Duc d’Anville Elementary and Burton Ettinger Elementary had all been placed in a hold and secure. That meant doors were locked, but activity remained normal inside the building.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

About 20 minutes after the social media post, Halifax Regional Centre for Education tweeted again to say the hold and secure was lifted.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, wearing a brown jacket and a blue T-shirt.

The victim has what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Halifax Regional PoliceHalifax crimeassault with a weaponhold and secureClayton Park hold and secureFairview junior high hold and secureHalifax Regional Center for EducationHalifax schools hold and secureHalifax West Hold and secure
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers