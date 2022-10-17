Halifax police looking for assault suspect with knife, hold and secure lifted at 5 schools

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are looking for suspect with a knife in the Lacewood Drive area, which prompted five schools to go into a hold and secure procedure.

Police said they received a report of an assault involving a knife at 2:15 p.m.

“Officers arrived on scene and located a man who had been injured. The suspect had fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival,” HRP said in a news release.

Halifax Regional Centre for Education tweeted at about 3:20 p.m. that Halifax West High, Clayton Park Junior High, Fairview Junior High, Duc d’Anville Elementary and Burton Ettinger Elementary had all been placed in a hold and secure. That meant doors were locked, but activity remained normal inside the building.

Story continues below advertisement

About 20 minutes after the social media post, Halifax Regional Centre for Education tweeted again to say the hold and secure was lifted.

UPDATE (3:38 p.m.): Hold and Secure has been lifted at all 5 schools. Halifax Regional Police have advised that it is safe to dismiss our students. Families have been notified. Thank you for your patience. — Halifax Regional Centre for Education (@HRCE_NS) October 17, 2022

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, wearing a brown jacket and a blue T-shirt.

The victim has what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.