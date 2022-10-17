Flair Airlines to launch Kelowna — Toronto route in 2023

Send this page to someone via email

Flair Airlines has announced plans to add a new Toronto — Kelowna route in 2023.

The discount airline says it expects to start the service on June 9, 2023 and fly between the two cities twice a week.

The route will give Okanagan residents an additional option when traveling to Canada’s largest city.

Kelowna International Aiport director Sam Samaddar said the airport is delighted to see the additional air service to Toronto.

“This will benefit both the business and tourism communities in the Okanagan,” said Samaddar in an email to Global News.

However, Samaddar said the airport is still in recovery post-COVID.

Story continues below advertisement

For 2022, the Kelowna airport is expecting it will have about 80 percent of the passenger traffic that it saw before the pandemic.

Air Canada and discount carrier Swoop already fly direct between Kelowna and Toronto.

Meanwhile, West Jet’s website says starting May 2, 2023 it will have direct flights between the two cities.

For its part, Flair Airlines is promising prices on the Toronto — Kelowna route will be as low as $75 one way.

The discount carrier is not alone in launching a new Okanagan service.

West Jet announced in the summer it would be restarting Kelowna — Phoenix flights in November and adding a new Penticton to Vancouver route in February.