Peterborough police K9 unit locates impaired driver in backyard

Peterborough police’s canine unit helped locate an impaired driver who police say fled the scene of a traffic stop on Friday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:30 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle speeding in the area of Romaine and Park streets. Police say the vehicle continued to the area of Park and Albert streets where it pulled over and then the driver got out and fled the scene on foot.

A perimeter was set up and police service dog Isaac was deployed. The canine located a man hiding behind a shed in a nearby backyard, police said.

The 29-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and racing a motor vehicle (stunt driving).

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 1.

Other impaired arrests on the weekend:

A 52-year-old Peterborough man was charged with two counts of impaired driving following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Parkhill Road West and Reid Street around 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 15. At the scene, a traffic control box had been damaged and one vehicle was off the roadway. He was also issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment. He’ll appear in court on Nov. 2.

A 25-year-old Cavan-Monaghan Township man was charged with two counts of impaired driving after a vehicle hit a hydro pole in the area of Tupper and Centre streets around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 15. The driver was taken to hospital for his injuries. He was also issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment. He’ll appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 15.