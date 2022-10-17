Autopsy experts testify about deaths of indigenous men in Thunder Bay police custody

Send this page to someone via email

A coroner’s inquest is hearing from a panel of autopsy experts as it reviews the deaths of two Indigenous men who died at different times in Thunder Bay police custody.

A forensic pathologist and a forensic toxicologist began testifying this morning about causes of death for 44-year-old Donald Mamakwa in 2014 and 50-year-old Roland McKay in 2017.

Neither man was assessed by a doctor or nurse before they died in custody at Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters after being arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Kona Williams said a combination of complications related to diabetes, sepsis and chronic alcoholism likely contributed to Mamakwa’s death.

She said symptoms of ketoacidosis, assessed as a cause of death for Mamakwa, can be difficult for untrained people to recognize.

The physician said she would be concerned that something else is wrong if a person suspected of being intoxicated did not appear to improve over time.

The inquest has already heard that evidence is expected to show both men may have survived if they had been taken to hospital for treatment.

Last week, the inquest heard that Mamakwa was not medically assessed before he was arrested, though he had asked to be taken to a hospital.