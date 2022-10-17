Menu

Crime

Autopsy experts testify about deaths of indigenous men in Thunder Bay police custody

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2022 12:18 pm
A Thunder Bay police officer. View image in full screen
A Thunder Bay police officer. The Canadian Press Images / Nathalie Madore

A coroner’s inquest is hearing from a panel of autopsy experts as it reviews the deaths of two Indigenous men who died at different times in Thunder Bay police custody.

A forensic pathologist and a forensic toxicologist began testifying this morning about causes of death for 44-year-old Donald Mamakwa in 2014 and 50-year-old Roland McKay in 2017.

Neither man was assessed by a doctor or nurse before they died in custody at Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters after being arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Kona Williams said a combination of complications related to diabetes, sepsis and chronic alcoholism likely contributed to Mamakwa’s death.

Read more: Expert panel calls for Indigenous representation at Thunder Bay, Ont. police, board

She said symptoms of ketoacidosis, assessed as a cause of death for Mamakwa, can be difficult for untrained people to recognize.

The physician said she would be concerned that something else is wrong if a person suspected of being intoxicated did not appear to improve over time.

The inquest has already heard that evidence is expected to show both men may have survived if they had been taken to hospital for treatment.

Last week, the inquest heard that Mamakwa was not medically assessed before he was arrested, though he had asked to be taken to a hospital.

PoliceThunder BayAutopsyThunder Bay PoliceKona WilliamsDonald MamakwaRoland McKaycononer's inquestdeath in police cudtodyThunder Bay police death
© 2022 The Canadian Press

