Expert panel calls for Indigenous representation at Thunder Bay, Ont. police, board

Send this page to someone via email

An independent panel of experts is recommending more Indigenous representation in top positions of the Thunder Bay Police Service and the board overseeing it.

The panel appointed by the Thunder Bay Police Services Board to assess the culture of both organizations released an interim report Tuesday after consulting with community and police service members.

It says urgent measures are needed regarding chief selection, police board appointments and labour relations, and suggests the next chief should be Indigenous or another person of colour with police leadership experience.

The report also recommends that the board expand its membership to seven, and require that at least three of the members are Indigenous.

Story continues below advertisement

It is the latest in a series of reviews that scrutinized policing in the northern Ontario city, including some that have found evidence of systemic racism, and follows the recent suspension of the now-former chief of police.

A final report is expected early next year that the panel says will focus on “a roadmap for change” to rebuild trust between the city, police board and community.

In the meantime, the panel says appointing a new police chief and re-constituting the board are areas that need immediate attention to ensure the proper leadership is in place to oversee long-term changes.