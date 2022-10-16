Shaughnessy Heights residents concerned following house explosion

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in Shaugnessy Heights are concerned after a house exploded on Friday night in the neighbourhood.

Someone in the neighbourhood ended up in the hospital after a house exploded in the 1600 block of Selkirk Avenue at 10:33 p.m.

The person suffered significant injuries as they were in the house during the time of the explosion.

Five neighbouring houses were evacuated as a precaution and some local neighbours say there was a very strong smell of gas in the air.

“So far, we don’t know what happened. There was just a strong smell of gas,” said Dianne Kennedy, a neighbour.

“I was afraid because it was very close to my house.”

Kennedy told Global News she heard a loud explosion and her house shook.

“I thought someone had driven through my fence and hit my house,“ she said.

“So I grabbed my phone and ran out to see what had happened. And there was glass on the road.”

Kennedy said the house was blown up but there was no fire.

Another neighbour nearby also witness the explosion and said something similar.

“It wasn’t smoking. I did smell gas, so I’m assuming that’s how it blew up. But for the most part, no smoke and it didn’t even light on fire.” said neighbour Christian Rodriguez.

“The side walls were blown out. The windows were on the street. Same with the back backyard. Everything was just out and gone,” he added.

Firefighters tested gas readings to ensure there was no gas buildup in homes, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said.

Residents were afraid that the same fate could befall their houses.

“It was a gas explosion. I feel like if you’re just not careful for half a second it can really happen to you without any forewarning,” said Rodriguez.

The explosion remained under investigation Saturday and a damage estimate was yet not available.

–With files from Rosanna Hempel