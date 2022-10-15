Menu

Fire

1 person hospitalized after house explodes on Selkirk Ave. in Winnipeg

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 15, 2022 1:38 pm
A Winnipeg ambulance. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg ambulance. Elisha Dacey/Global News

One person was hospitalized after a house exploded on Selkirk Avenue on Friday night, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says.

Crews were called to a bungalow in the 1600 block of Selkirk Avenue at 10:33 p.m. The home was heavily damaged and there was a strong smell of gas coming from it.

One person was inside the house at the time of the explosion and suffered significant injuries. The person was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Read more: Winnipeg fire crews battle Weston-area fire

No other injuries were reported but five neighbouring houses were temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

Residents returned to their homes once it was declared safe to do so.

Firefighters tested gas readings to ensure there was no gas buildup in homes, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says.

Additionally, Manitoba Hydro was at the scene to turn off gas access to the damaged house.

The explosion remained under investigation Saturday and a damage estimate was yet not available.

Click to play video: 'Fire Prevention Week: Planning your escape'
Fire Prevention Week: Planning your escape
