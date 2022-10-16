6 homes hit by structure fire in Fort Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Six homes have been affected by a structure fire in a Fort Saskatchewan neighborhood Sunday morning.

The call came in around 4:30 a.m. for a structure fire at West Park Drive and Woodsmere Close.

The Fort Saskatchewan Fire Department is still working to douse the flames and asks the public to stay clear of the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but an investigation is underway. There are no reported injuries, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP said in a news release Sunday morning.