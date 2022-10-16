Menu

Fire

6 homes hit by structure fire in Fort Saskatchewan

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted October 16, 2022 11:28 am
Crews from the Fort Saskatchewan Fire Department work to put out a structure fire Oct. 16, 2022. View image in full screen
Crews from the Fort Saskatchewan Fire Department work to put out a structure fire Oct. 16, 2022. Global News

Six homes have been affected by a structure fire in a Fort Saskatchewan neighborhood Sunday morning.

The call came in around 4:30 a.m. for a structure fire at West Park Drive and Woodsmere Close.

The Fort Saskatchewan Fire Department is still working to douse the flames and asks the public to stay clear of the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but an investigation is underway. There are no reported injuries, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP said in a news release Sunday morning.

