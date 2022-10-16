Calgary Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Edmonton Oilers 4-3

Send this page to someone via email

Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday.

Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0.

It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season.

Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1).

The Flames got off to a quick start, scoring 1:13 into the opening frame when Backlund was able to deposit the rebound in front after Oilers’ starter Jack Campbell made the initial save on a deflected shot.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton erased that early lead 3:18 into the first on a broken pass that ended up going back to Ceci, who beat Flames goalie Dan Vladar on a long shot to the glove side.

4:29 Local Calgary artist designs new mask for Flames goalie

Calgary regained the advantage just over a minute later at 4:34 as Stone was able to send a shot through heavy traffic that found its way into the net.

The Flames made it 3-1 three minutes later on the power play as Oilers defender Brett Kulak wiped out, allowing Kadri a clear lane to the net and he made no mistake in scoring his first goal for Calgary.

Calgary added to its lead midway through the first as Mangiapane banged home a rebound from the blue paint after Campbell made the initial save. The Oilers brought in backup Stuart Skinner to replace Campbell, who allowed four goals on 11 shots.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton got one back on the power play midway through the second period as Evander Kane made a great pass on the doorstep across to McDavid, who scored his fourth of the season.

The Oilers made it a one-goal game with five minutes left in the second as Ryan Murray pushed up from defence and ended up sending a feed in front from behind the net to McLeod, who sent it past Vladar.

There was no scoring in the third period, despite a final flurry by the Oilers at the end.

Calgary outshot the Oilers 42-28 in the game.

Skinner had 31 saves in the loss.