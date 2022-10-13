Calgary airbrush artist creates 2nd goalie mask for Flames’ Jacob Markstrom

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Flames‘ goalie Jacob Markstrom will be dawning a new locally designed helmet for the 2022-23 hockey season.

A leader in the art of airbrush, local artist Jordon Bourgeault of JBo Airbrush has created a second piece for the Flames goaltender.

It’s something that took him more than 200 hours to create.

“It’s an estimate, but I worked around 20 days, about 10-hour days to try and get it done for the start of the season because it was a bit of a rush,” Bourgeault said.

Bourgeault said this year, the goalie wanted to switch it up a bit from last year’s design and incorporate more of a western theme.

“There is the skull like you saw last year, we added a cowboy hat … I designed an entire Flames-themed bandana (to be added) … a Calgary Stampede belt buckle along with his name Markstrom on the leather strap,” Bourgeault explained.

“There’s also the Swedish crowns on the back and ‘papa’ — which he always has on all his masks — barbed wire wrapping around the whole thing just to make it a cool Western theme, and yeah, I think it’s looking pretty cool.”

It’s not the first helmet he’s designed for an NHL player, having designed two for Markstrom to wear last year. He also created one for Montreal Canadians goalie Carey Price.

Bourgeault hinted this won’t be his last for the Calgary club with one or two more in the works.

“I’m kind of keeping what the design is for the second one a secret, but it is to match the Blasty jerseys, which you guys probably saw out now. So watch for the first game where they’re wearing those jerseys and he’ll be wearing that mask, I think.”

As of Thursday afternoon, it was still undecided if Markstorm would be in net for the Calgary Flames home opener Thursday night against the Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche.