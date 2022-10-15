Mustangs pull away from Lancers to go to 7-0

Send this page to someone via email

In a game that somehow felt closer than the 50-18 final on the scoreboard the Western Mustang football team defeated the Windsor Lancers to remain perfect in 2022.

The Lancers came into the afternoon at 3-3 but just kept finding ways to keep the game close.

Western hemmed Windsor deep in their own territory again and again.

They held the Lancers’ potent running game in check save for a 40-yard gain from Justin Amoah and the Mustangs limited Windsor to 131 yards passing.

Still as the third quarter ended on a breezy day at Western Alumni Stadium in London, Ont., Western owned a slim seven point lead at 25-18.

Despite conceding three safeties in the first three quarters (and four total in the game) the Lancers made it through 45 minutes without letting the #1 ranked team in the country shake them loose.

But that finally changed in the fourth quarter as the Mustangs finally seized control and the war of attrition that saw player after player go down injured on the Lancer side turned Western’s way. The Mustangs outscored Windsor 25-0 over the final 15 minutes to make the final score look like a blowout.

Mustang receiver Seth Robertson had a massive day with seven catches for 163 yards that included a 42-yard, one-handed grab to set up a touchdown that deflected to him just across the end zone on the very next play.

Western quarterback Evan Hillock threw for two scores and ran one in himself as the second-year QB had 299 yards on 17-of-25 passing.

Keon Edwards kept his spot atop the OUA rushing leaderboard with 154 yards on the ground and one touchdown. Edwards has gained at least 100 yards in every game this season.

Edouard Wanadi followed up his four TD game against U of T by finding the end zone twice more back at home and rushing for 71 yards on the day.

Edwards and Wanadi sit third and fourth in OUA rushing and have combined for 1,612 yards this year and the work of Wanadi, Edwards, Hillock, Jackson White and Troy Thompson all running the ball on Saturday. The Mustangs topped 2,000 yards as a team on the season.

Daniel Valente Jr. picked off his OUA-leading fifth pass of the season and Bruce Maas led all defenders with nine tackles on the day.

Western will play the final game on their regular season schedule on Saturday, October 22 at 1 p.m. in Ottawa against the Gee Gees.