Crime

Phony massage therapist faces sexual assault charge, Steinbach RCMP say

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 15, 2022 2:37 pm
A man masquerading as a massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault, Steinbach RCMP says. View image in full screen
A man masquerading as a massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault, Steinbach RCMP says. File / RCMP

A man masquerading as a massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault, Steinbach RCMP says.

On Friday, a woman reported she was touched in an unwanted sexual way during a massage by a man she believed was a massage therapist.

She says the man, who is not actually a massage therapist, was providing services out of his basement in Blumenort.

Read more: Massage therapist charged with sexual assault, Winnipeg police say

Steinbach RCMP have reason to believe there could be more victims and anyone with any information is asked to contact the detachment at 204-326-4452

Trending Now

The man, Bernhard Unger, 51, now faces a sexual assault charge and is in custody.

