Phony massage therapist faces sexual assault charge, Steinbach RCMP say

A man masquerading as a massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault, Steinbach RCMP says.

On Friday, a woman reported she was touched in an unwanted sexual way during a massage by a man she believed was a massage therapist.

She says the man, who is not actually a massage therapist, was providing services out of his basement in Blumenort.

Steinbach RCMP have reason to believe there could be more victims and anyone with any information is asked to contact the detachment at 204-326-4452

The man, Bernhard Unger, 51, now faces a sexual assault charge and is in custody.

