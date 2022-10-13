Massage therapist charged with sexual assault, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man who was working at a Winnipeg massage therapy business is facing sexual assault charges after an incident last week, police said.

On Saturday, a woman in her 20s was at the Portage Avenue business when, she told police, the therapist started to speak to her using sexually explicit language and touched her in an unwanted, sexual way.

She reported the incident to the business owner and to police, who arrested and charged a 34-year-old man.

Police, who continue to investigate, said the accused no longer works at the business.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sex crimes unit at 204-986-6245.

If you or someone you know has experienced abuse, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.