Crime

Notorious former North Vancouver illegal hostel owner sentenced to 30 days in jail

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 14, 2022 9:53 pm
Emily Yu insists the 15-bed hostel she's running from her North Vancouver townhouse is perfectly legal. View image in full screen
Emily Yu insists the 15-bed hostel she's running from her North Vancouver townhouse is perfectly legal. Global News

The former owner of an infamous illegal North Vancouver hostel has been sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Emily Yu ran the 15-bed ‘Oasis Hostel’ from her North Shore townhouse for several years, drawing repeated complaints from her strata neighbours.

Read more: Evicted North Vancouver hostel owner charged with break and enter after trying to move back in

That battle eventually ended up in court, where in 2018 she was found to be in contempt of court and ordered to pay about $95,000 to the province and more than $50,000 in fines and legal costs to the strata.

Click to play video: 'Rogue North Vancouver townhouse owner Emily Yu re-appears'
Rogue North Vancouver townhouse owner Emily Yu re-appears

In 2020 a B.C. Supreme Court Judge ordered her eviction from the townhouse, and forced her to sell the property.

Read more: North Vancouver hostel owner Emily Yu arrested for reportedly refusing access to property

Over the year that followed she was arrested for allegedly refusing access to the property to a bailiff, realtor and potential buyer, and again after allegedly trying to break in and move back in.

On Friday, a judge handed her the 30-day jail term, plus one year of probation for violating court orders.

 

