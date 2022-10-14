Notorious former North Vancouver illegal hostel owner sentenced to 30 days in jail

Send this page to someone via email

The former owner of an infamous illegal North Vancouver hostel has been sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Emily Yu ran the 15-bed ‘Oasis Hostel’ from her North Shore townhouse for several years, drawing repeated complaints from her strata neighbours.

That battle eventually ended up in court, where in 2018 she was found to be in contempt of court and ordered to pay about $95,000 to the province and more than $50,000 in fines and legal costs to the strata.

In 2020 a B.C. Supreme Court Judge ordered her eviction from the townhouse, and forced her to sell the property.

Over the year that followed she was arrested for allegedly refusing access to the property to a bailiff, realtor and potential buyer, and again after allegedly trying to break in and move back in.

On Friday, a judge handed her the 30-day jail term, plus one year of probation for violating court orders.