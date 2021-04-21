Menu

Crime

Evicted North Vancouver hostel owner charged with break and enter after trying to move back in

By Amy Judd & John Hua Global News
Posted April 21, 2021 12:25 pm
The former owner of an illegal hostel in North Vancouver has now been charged with break-and-enter after trying to apparently move back into the property last weekend.

Emily Yu, who was evicted and forced to sell her home after a multi-year court battle with her former strata, arrived with moving trucks and tried to move back into the townhouse on April 10, neighbours told Global News.

Yu faces a separate criminal charge from last November for disobeying a court order for allegedly refusing access to the property to a bailiff, a realtor and a potential buyer.

Read more: North Vancouver hostel owner Emily Yu arrested for reportedly refusing access to property

Yu was evicted from the property in December. In February, the B.C. Supreme Court approved the sale of the townhouse after a four-year legal dispute over Yu converting the property to a 15-bed hostel.

Trending Stories

The new owners have taken possession, but haven’t moved in as they prepare the property for renovations.

Read more: Emily Yu, owner of B.C. townhome-turned-hostel, officially moves out

In a previous statement, Yu denied the townhouse was no longer her property.

“It is my resident (sic) now. Except, due to property title fraud, the property title fraudulently changes to a third party without my consent,” she claimed.

Yu also denied she was at the property on April 10.

Read more: Evicted rogue North Vancouver hostel owner tried to illegally move back in: neighbours

-with files from Simon Little

