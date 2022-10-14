Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP’s major crimes unit investigating man’s death in Red Deer

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 14, 2022 9:03 pm
RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Global News

The death of a 24-year-old man found lying outside in a Red Deer neighbourhood this week is being investigated by the RCMP’s major crimes unit.

In a news release issued Friday, the RCMP said an autopsy performed earlier in the day concluded the man was the victim of a homicide. Police did not reveal how he is believed to have been killed.

Police have identified him as Brandon Robert Loughlin of Red Deer.

According to the RCMP, someone reported that an unconscious man was lying outdoors in the area of 58 Avenue and 61 Street shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

“Upon arrival, EMS transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” police said. “No further details can be provided at this time.

“An update will be provided when further information can be released.”

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP told Global News that investigators continue to work to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Red Deer RCMP detachment at 403-343-5575. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, or contacting them online at http://www.P3Tips.com.

Related News
CrimeHomicideAlberta RCMPRed Deer RCMPRed Deer CrimeRed Deer HomicideBrandon LoughlinBrandon Robert Loughlin
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers