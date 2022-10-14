RCMP’s major crimes unit investigating man’s death in Red Deer

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a 24-year-old man found lying outside in a Red Deer neighbourhood this week is being investigated by the RCMP’s major crimes unit.

In a news release issued Friday, the RCMP said an autopsy performed earlier in the day concluded the man was the victim of a homicide. Police did not reveal how he is believed to have been killed.

Police have identified him as Brandon Robert Loughlin of Red Deer.

According to the RCMP, someone reported that an unconscious man was lying outdoors in the area of 58 Avenue and 61 Street shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

“Upon arrival, EMS transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” police said. “No further details can be provided at this time.

“An update will be provided when further information can be released.”

The RCMP told Global News that investigators continue to work to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Red Deer RCMP detachment at 403-343-5575. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, or contacting them online at http://www.P3Tips.com.