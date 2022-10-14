Warm October weather welcomed in Edmonton area

Send this page to someone via email

Almost everyday this October has been above average temperatures in Edmonton.

Environment Canada meteorologist Kyle Fougere said in an average October, the Edmonton region sees two days above 20 degrees — but this year there have been eight, with more in the forecast.

“Since the middle of summer we have this ridge of high pressure all over all of western North America,” Fougere said.

“When you get a ridge of high pressure, it prevent sinking air, which prevents the form of storms and clouds, so you tend to have clear skies and no precipitation.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "When you get a ridge of high pressure, it prevent sinking air, which prevents the form of storms and clouds, so you tend to have clear skies and no precipitation."

He said that ridge of high pressure resulted in the warmest August in 143 years in the Edmonton area, and the third warmest September.

“It’s persisted right into October.”

Fougere said while the temperatures can persist for weeks or months, it’s still weather and can change very quickly. He added when it comes to climate change, you have to consider longer periods of time.

“What we are seeing with climate change is that it’s more likely to have these blocking ridges. Although this block ridge itself was a weather pattern that happened, it’s more likely in the future we are going to see these patterns develop more frequently,” Fougere said.

View image in full screen Golfers taking advantage of the nice October weather at Eagle Rock Golf Course near Edmonton. Sarah Komadina/ Global News

This warmer-than-usual October meant some golf courses like Eagle Rock Golf Course in Leduc County have been able to extend its season.

The extended summer weather is welcomed at the course, after a slow start to the season because of a cold and rainy spring.

“We are going to stay open another week after Sunday, so the 23rd of October is the last day of golf,” Eagle Rock’s head golf professional Chad Rumpel said.

“Weather has been beautiful in October. Usually the diehards are all bundled up, trying to get their last round, and it’s been very nice.”

Golfer Paul Andrusky decided to play Friday in shorts.

“I only recall one other year since I’ve been living out here — I’ve been living out here for 20 years plus — that we got to enjoy this,” Andrusky said.

While the golf course is closing in a week to prepare the grounds for winter, Fougere said Albertans can expect the ridge of pressure to stick around a few more weeks.

“We really haven’t had a change in the weather pattern that would bring us a storm.”