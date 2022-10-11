Multiple weather records set in B.C. during warm Thanksgiving weekend

Wonderful weather basted British Columbia during Thanksgiving with several communities setting new daily records.
According to Environment Canada, a ridge of high pressure brought unseasonably warm temperatures on Sunday and Monday.
On Sunday, 16 daily records were set, with Monday seeing another six communities set new marks and one tying its record.
Upcoming weather patterns for this week will see sunny skies and temperatures in the high teens and low 20s for most sections of the province.
Sunday, Oct. 9 records
Cache Creek / Ashcroft
- Preliminary new record of 25.0 C
- Old record of 22.9 C, set in 2015
Clinton
- Preliminary new record of 21.9 C
- Old record of 19.1 C, set in 2012
Comox
- Preliminary new record of 21.4 C
- Old record of 20.0 C, set in 1936
Courtenay
- Preliminary new record of 21.4 C
- Old record of 20.0 C, set in 1936
Dease Lake
- Preliminary new record of 18.9 C
- Old record of 15.1 C, set in 2012
Gibsons
- Preliminary new record of 21.3 C
- Old record of 20.2 C, set in 2015
Hope
- Preliminary new record of 26.9 C
- Old record of 25.0 C, set in 1951
Malahat
- Preliminary new record of 24.1 C
- Old record of 21.5 C, set in 1991
Nakusp
- Preliminary new record of 19.6 C
- Old record of 18.7 C, set in 1991
Puntzi Mountain
- Preliminary new record of 24.2 C
- Old record of 23.3 C, set in 2015
Sandspit
- Preliminary new record of 20.2 C
- Old record of 18.3 C, set in 1979
Sechelt
- Preliminary new record of 21.3 C
- Old record of 20.5 C, set in 1996
Squamish
- Preliminary new record of 26.2 C
- Old record of 25.0 C, set in 1988
Vernon
- Preliminary new record of 22.6 C
- Old record of 22.2 C, set in 1906
Victoria
- Preliminary new record of 21.7 C
- Old record of 21.5 C, set in 1979
Whistler
- Preliminary new record of 23.2 C
- Old record of 22.7 C, set in 1991
Monday, Oct. 10 records
Cache Creek / Ashcroft
- Preliminary new record of 28.2 C
- Old record of 24.4 C, set in 1945
Clinton
- Preliminary new record of 22.6 C
- Old record of 20.5 C, set in 1991
Kelowna (UBCO)
- Preliminary new record of 25.3 C
- Old record of 23.5 C, set in 1991
Pemberton
- Preliminary new record of 25.2 C
- Old record of 21.4 C, set in 1988
Penticton
- Preliminary new record of 25.6 C
- Old record of 23.4 C, set in 1991
Sechelt
- Preliminary new record of 20.1 C
- Old record of 19.5 C, set in 1988
Summerland
- Currently tied record of 24.5 C, set in 1991
