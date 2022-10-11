Menu




Multiple weather records set in B.C. during warm Thanksgiving weekend

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 4:14 pm
Rotary Beach in Kelowna. According to Environment Canada, a ridge of high pressure brought unseasonably warm temperatures on Sunday and Monday. View image in full screen
Rotary Beach in Kelowna. According to Environment Canada, a ridge of high pressure brought unseasonably warm temperatures on Sunday and Monday. Jody Tahara

Wonderful weather basted British Columbia during Thanksgiving with several communities setting new daily records.

According to Environment Canada, a ridge of high pressure brought unseasonably warm temperatures on Sunday and Monday.

Read more: B.C.’s persistent drought continues as wildfires spark, no rain in forecast

On Sunday, 16 daily records were set, with Monday seeing another six communities set new marks and one tying its record.

Upcoming weather patterns for this week will see sunny skies and temperatures in the high teens and low 20s for most sections of the province.

Kelowna Weather Forecast: October 10
Kelowna Weather Forecast: October 10

Sunday, Oct. 9 records

Cache Creek / Ashcroft

  • Preliminary new record of 25.0 C
  • Old record of 22.9 C, set in 2015

Clinton

  • Preliminary new record of 21.9 C
  • Old record of 19.1 C, set in 2012

Comox

  • Preliminary new record of 21.4 C
  • Old record of 20.0 C, set in 1936

Courtenay

  • Preliminary new record of 21.4 C
  • Old record of 20.0 C, set in 1936

Dease Lake

  • Preliminary new record of 18.9 C
  • Old record of 15.1 C, set in 2012

Gibsons

  • Preliminary new record of 21.3 C
  • Old record of 20.2 C, set in 2015

Hope

  • Preliminary new record of 26.9 C
  • Old record of 25.0 C, set in 1951

Malahat

  • Preliminary new record of 24.1 C
  • Old record of 21.5 C, set in 1991
Wildfire sparks in Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island
Wildfire sparks in Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island

Nakusp

  • Preliminary new record of 19.6 C
  • Old record of 18.7 C, set in 1991

Puntzi Mountain

  • Preliminary new record of 24.2 C
  • Old record of 23.3 C, set in 2015

Sandspit

  • Preliminary new record of 20.2 C
  • Old record of 18.3 C, set in 1979

Sechelt

  • Preliminary new record of 21.3 C
  • Old record of 20.5 C, set in 1996

Squamish

  • Preliminary new record of 26.2 C
  • Old record of 25.0 C, set in 1988

Vernon

  • Preliminary new record of 22.6 C
  • Old record of 22.2 C, set in 1906

Victoria

  • Preliminary new record of 21.7 C
  • Old record of 21.5 C, set in 1979

Whistler

  • Preliminary new record of 23.2 C
  • Old record of 22.7 C, set in 1991
B.C. evening weather forecast: Oct. 10
B.C. evening weather forecast: Oct. 10

Monday, Oct. 10 records

Cache Creek / Ashcroft

  • Preliminary new record of 28.2 C
  • Old record of 24.4 C, set in 1945

Clinton

  • Preliminary new record of 22.6 C
  • Old record of 20.5 C, set in 1991

Kelowna (UBCO)

  • Preliminary new record of 25.3 C
  • Old record of 23.5 C, set in 1991

Pemberton

  • Preliminary new record of 25.2 C
  • Old record of 21.4 C, set in 1988

Penticton

  • Preliminary new record of 25.6 C
  • Old record of 23.4 C, set in 1991

Sechelt

  • Preliminary new record of 20.1 C
  • Old record of 19.5 C, set in 1988

Summerland

  • Currently tied record of 24.5 C, set in 1991
B.C. wildfires burning in the province late into the fall
B.C. wildfires burning in the province late into the fall

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan Weather BC weather Vancouver Island BC Interior southern interior Whistler HOPE Central Coast BC weather records BC Thanksgiving weekend unseasonably warm temperatures warm October

