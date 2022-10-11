Multiple weather records set in B.C. during warm Thanksgiving weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Wonderful weather basted British Columbia during Thanksgiving with several communities setting new daily records.

According to Environment Canada, a ridge of high pressure brought unseasonably warm temperatures on Sunday and Monday.

On Sunday, 16 daily records were set, with Monday seeing another six communities set new marks and one tying its record.

Upcoming weather patterns for this week will see sunny skies and temperatures in the high teens and low 20s for most sections of the province.

Sunday, Oct. 9 records

Cache Creek / Ashcroft

Preliminary new record of 25.0 C

Old record of 22.9 C, set in 2015

Clinton

Preliminary new record of 21.9 C

Old record of 19.1 C, set in 2012

Comox

Preliminary new record of 21.4 C

Old record of 20.0 C, set in 1936

Courtenay

Preliminary new record of 21.4 C

Old record of 20.0 C, set in 1936

Dease Lake

Preliminary new record of 18.9 C

Old record of 15.1 C, set in 2012

Gibsons

Preliminary new record of 21.3 C

Old record of 20.2 C, set in 2015

Hope

Preliminary new record of 26.9 C

Old record of 25.0 C, set in 1951

Malahat

Preliminary new record of 24.1 C

Old record of 21.5 C, set in 1991

Nakusp

Preliminary new record of 19.6 C

Old record of 18.7 C, set in 1991

Puntzi Mountain

Preliminary new record of 24.2 C

Old record of 23.3 C, set in 2015

Sandspit

Preliminary new record of 20.2 C

Old record of 18.3 C, set in 1979

Sechelt

Preliminary new record of 21.3 C

Old record of 20.5 C, set in 1996

Squamish

Preliminary new record of 26.2 C

Old record of 25.0 C, set in 1988

Vernon

Preliminary new record of 22.6 C

Old record of 22.2 C, set in 1906

Victoria

Preliminary new record of 21.7 C

Old record of 21.5 C, set in 1979

Whistler

Preliminary new record of 23.2 C

Old record of 22.7 C, set in 1991

Monday, Oct. 10 records

Cache Creek / Ashcroft

Preliminary new record of 28.2 C

Old record of 24.4 C, set in 1945

Clinton

Preliminary new record of 22.6 C

Old record of 20.5 C, set in 1991

Kelowna (UBCO)

Preliminary new record of 25.3 C

Old record of 23.5 C, set in 1991

Pemberton

Preliminary new record of 25.2 C

Old record of 21.4 C, set in 1988

Penticton

Preliminary new record of 25.6 C

Old record of 23.4 C, set in 1991

Sechelt

Preliminary new record of 20.1 C

Old record of 19.5 C, set in 1988

Summerland

Currently tied record of 24.5 C, set in 1991

