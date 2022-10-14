Menu

Canada

Moon Time Sisters’ menstrual product donation drive returns to Saskatchewan

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted October 14, 2022 5:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Ensuring young northern Saskatchewan women have feminine hygiene products'
Ensuring young northern Saskatchewan women have feminine hygiene products
WATCH ABOVE: The Moon Time sisters started a drive after young women in northern Saskatchewan reported missing school due to a lack of feminine hygiene products. Rebekah Lesko with the story on how successful the drive has been – Mar 6, 2018

Moon Time Sisters is asking for the public’s help as they resume their fall donation drive.

They’re looking for donations of menstrual products that will be distributed to those living in northern and remote communities.

“We actually started the organization in 2017 as a result of a story that talked about young people missing school because they didn’t have access to menstrual products,” Founder Nicole White told Global News.

“And some topics seem so complex but this one has a tangible solution,” she added.

Read more: Local group gathering menstrual products for northern Sask.

The last donation drive was held in 2019. It was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal is to collect 200,000 products by the end of October. If that goal is reached, Moon Time Sisters would have collected two million products since collecting from 2017.

Trending Now

White said discussions on period product insecurities are often forgotten.

“When it comes to talking about the north, we frequently talk about food insecurity and the cost of healthy food. What doesn’t get included in the conversation is the cost of menstrual products. That’s typically four of five times more than we pay in the city here,” White said.

Read more: Manitoba’s menstrual product plan will reduce stigma, financial barriers, minister says

“If you’re a family living under the poverty line, it is frequently taken off the list,” she added.

Moon Time Sisters has chapters in Ontario, Manitoba, and British Columbia in addition to Saskatchewan.

They have set up 15 public collection boxes across the province in Saskatoon, Regina, Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, Debden, Wynyard, and Shell Lake.

The full list of locations can be accessed here via Google Maps.

Click to play video: 'Campaign to end period poverty in Northern B.C. communities'
Campaign to end period poverty in Northern B.C. communities
