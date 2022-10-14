Police call on Calgarians to help with Crescent Heights suspicious death investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police continue to search for clues to what lead to a woman’s death in the community of Crescent Heights.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2022, police were called to the 200 block of 14 Avenue N.E. for reports of an unknown body found at an abandoned home.

Following an autopsy, the body was identified as 55-year-old Rhonda Waite, who also went by Rhonda Joroszek.

Police have released a sketch of a man who they’re looking to speak with. In a news release, police said they believe the man may know information regarding the woman’s death.

The man is described as approximately 25 to 40 years old, with a slim build and thin face, approximately six-foot-two inches tall, with dark hair and dark eyes.

Anyone with information about the suspicious death or the man’s identity are asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers.