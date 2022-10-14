Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police call on Calgarians to help with Crescent Heights suspicious death investigation

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted October 14, 2022 1:49 pm
Calgary police are looking to speak with a man who they believe may have information regarding the suspicious death of 55-year-old Rhonda Waite on Aug. 20, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police are looking to speak with a man who they believe may have information regarding the suspicious death of 55-year-old Rhonda Waite on Aug. 20, 2022. Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

Calgary police continue to search for clues to what lead to a woman’s death in the community of Crescent Heights.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2022, police were called to the 200 block of 14 Avenue N.E. for reports of an unknown body found at an abandoned home.

Following an autopsy, the body was identified as 55-year-old Rhonda Waite, who also went by Rhonda Joroszek.

Read more: Police investigate suspicious death of woman found in abandoned northeast Calgary home

Police have released a sketch of a man who they’re looking to speak with. In a news release, police said they believe the man may know information regarding the woman’s death.

Trending Now

The man is described as approximately 25 to 40 years old, with a slim build and thin face, approximately six-foot-two inches tall, with dark hair and dark eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the suspicious death or the man’s identity are asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers.

Calgary crimeCalgary PoliceCPSSuspicious DeathCalgary Suspicious DeathCrescent HeightsCrescent Heights deathCrescent Heights suspicious deathRhonda JoroszekRhonda Waite
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers