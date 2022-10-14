Menu

Crime

RCMP share image of suspect after sexual assault in Thompson, Man.

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 14, 2022 12:48 pm
Thompson RCMP are looking for this man. View image in full screen
Thompson RCMP are looking for this man. Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are looking for a suspect in a sexual assault they say took place outside a Thompson hotel.

Police have released images of video surveillance that captured the suspect in the Aug. 20 incident outside the Burntwood Hotel.

Thompson RCMP are looking for this man. View image in full screen
Thompson RCMP are looking for this man. Manitoba RCMP

Disgraced former high school football coach faces 6 more sex charges, Winnipeg police say

The man is described as five feet seven inches with a slim build and short dark hair. He was wearing black jeans, a black cap and a gray or black sweater.



Anyone with information can call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6090, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Thompson RCMP looking for suspect in connection with mall sexual assault

 

RCMPSexual AssaultManitoba RCMPWanted ManThompsoncrime in ManitobaThompson RCMPsexual assault suspect
