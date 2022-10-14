RCMP share image of suspect after sexual assault in Thompson, Man.

See more sharing options

Manitoba RCMP are looking for a suspect in a sexual assault they say took place outside a Thompson hotel.

Police have released images of video surveillance that captured the suspect in the Aug. 20 incident outside the Burntwood Hotel.

View image in full screen Thompson RCMP are looking for this man. Manitoba RCMP

The man is described as five feet seven inches with a slim build and short dark hair. He was wearing black jeans, a black cap and a gray or black sweater.

Anyone with information can call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6090, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.