Disgraced former high school football coach faces 6 more sex charges, Winnipeg police say

Criminal charges continue to pile up for a former Winnipeg high school football coach.

Kelsey McKay, 52, is facing six new charges, adding to a list of more than two-dozen sexual assault and exploitation-related offences.

The new charges, which include sexual assault, interference, exploitation, luring, and making harassing telephone calls, were announced by Winnipeg police Friday after another former Vincent Massey Collegiate student contacted the sex crimes unit about incidents that took place during the 2000s.

McKay taught phys ed and coached football at both Churchill High School and Vincent Massey Collegiate for around two decades. Prior to the latest charges, nine people had reported historical grooming and sexual abuse that occurred during the 1990s and 2000s.

Anyone with information can contact sex crimes investigators at 204-986-6245. Victims can receive support through WPS Victim Services at 204-986-6350 and the Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 204-786-8631.