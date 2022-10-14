Menu

Crime

Disgraced former high school football coach faces 6 more sex charges, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 14, 2022 11:10 am
Kelsey McKay taught gym class and coached football at both Churchill High School and Vincent Massey Collegiate. View image in full screen
Kelsey McKay taught gym class and coached football at both Churchill High School and Vincent Massey Collegiate. File / Global News

Criminal charges continue to pile up for a former Winnipeg high school football coach.

Kelsey McKay, 52, is facing six new charges, adding to a list of more than two-dozen sexual assault and exploitation-related offences.

The new charges, which include sexual assault, interference, exploitation, luring, and making harassing telephone calls, were announced by Winnipeg police Friday after another former Vincent Massey Collegiate student contacted the sex crimes unit about incidents that took place during the 2000s.

Read more: Winnipeg high school football coach accused of sex offences faces eight more charges

McKay taught phys ed and coached football at both Churchill High School and Vincent Massey Collegiate for around two decades. Prior to the latest charges, nine people had reported historical grooming and sexual abuse that occurred during the 1990s and 2000s.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can contact sex crimes investigators at 204-986-6245. Victims can receive support through WPS Victim Services at 204-986-6350 and the Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 204-786-8631.

Click to play video: 'Former Winnipeg high school coach facing new sexual assault charges'
Former Winnipeg high school coach facing new sexual assault charges
