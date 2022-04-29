Menu

Crime

Winnipeg high school football coach accused of sex offences faces eight more charges

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 29, 2022 11:14 am
Kelsey McKay, 51, taught gym class and coached football at both Churchill High School and Vincent Massey Collegiate. He was arrested and charged with sexual assault. View image in full screen
Kelsey McKay, 51, taught gym class and coached football at both Churchill High School and Vincent Massey Collegiate. He was arrested and charged with sexual assault. File / Global News

A former Winnipeg football coach and phys ed teacher accused of a number of historical sexual offences against then-teenage students is facing another eight charges.

Police said Kelsey Albert Dana McKay, 51, who was already facing 14 sexual exploitation and sexual assault-related charges, was handed additional charges Wednesday after three more victims came forward.

McKay, who coached at Churchill High School and Vincent Massey Collegiate in Winnipeg for close to two decades, now faces three more counts of both sexual assault and sexual exploitation, as well as two counts of luring.

Read more: Winnipeg high school football coach charged in historical sex assaults

Police allege the additional offences took place in the same period of the 2000s as the original five complainants.

McKay has been released with conditions.

Anyone with information can call the sex crimes unit at 204-986-6245.

Click to play video: 'Sexual assault charges against longtime Winnipeg coach ‘devastating’ to football community' Sexual assault charges against longtime Winnipeg coach ‘devastating’ to football community
Sexual assault charges against longtime Winnipeg coach ‘devastating’ to football community – Apr 14, 2022
