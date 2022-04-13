Menu

Comments

Crime

Winnipeg high school football coach charged in historical sex assaults

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 13, 2022 1:36 pm
Winnipeg Police cruiser car crime scene View image in full screen
Kelsey Albert Dana McKay, 51, of Winnipeg is facing a number of charges after five former students came forward to police with sexual assault allegations. Global News

A Winnipeg high school football coach is facing sexual assault and exploitation charges after five former students came forward to police.

Police say the sexual assaults are alleged to have happened between 2004 and 2011 while the students played football at Churchill High School and Vincent Massey Collegiate.

Read more: Manitoba female teacher charged with sexually exploiting St. Norbert Collegiate student

The students all reported being sexually assaulted by a man who initially taught physical education and coached football at Churchill before becoming the gym teacher and football coach at Vincent Massey.

Investigators say the coach forged relationships with the students and say the majority of the alleged assaults happened at the suspect’s house.

Kelsey Albert Dana McKay, 51, of Winnipeg was arrested Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

He has been charged with five counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual exploitation, one count of sexual interference and four counts of luring.

Trending Stories

Read more: Brandon teacher charged with 2010 sexual assault, luring of student

Police say McKay has been released with conditions on consent from the Crown.

In a statement to Global News, Pembina Trails School Division superintendent Ted Fransen said McKay has been placed on unpaid administrative leave and will not be permitted on any school division property.

Fransen said the division have social workers and psychologists on call and encouraged anyone with information to reach out to investigators.

“We want to assure the Massey community that we will act as quickly as possible to respond to any developments from this matter and support our students and staff,” Fransen said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg high school teacher facing more charges for alleged sexual offences involving students

The Winnipeg police sex crimes unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6245. Other supportive resources include Winnipeg police victim services at 204-986-6350 and Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 204-786-8631.

