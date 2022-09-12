Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

High school football coach accused of sex crimes handed two new charges, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 12, 2022 12:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Former Winnipeg high school coach facing new sexual assault charges' Former Winnipeg high school coach facing new sexual assault charges
Winnipeg police said on Monday that new charges have been laid against a former Winnipeg high school football coach accused of sexually exploiting former students. Kelsey McKay, 52, was initially charged with 14 offences related to the sexual exploitation of minors. He has now been charged with two new offences: sexual assault and luring a child under 18.

A former high school football coach is facing even more sex crime-related charges after an additional victim came forward, Winnipeg police said.

Kelsey McKay, who coached at Churchill High School and Vincent Massey Collegiate in Winnipeg for close to two decades, has been charged with additional counts of sexual assault and luring a child under 18.

McKay was already facing close to two dozen charges of sexual assault, sexual exploitation, and luring.

The previous offences are all alleged to have taken place during the 2000s, when he was actively coaching high school athletes. Police said Monday that the new charges are from the same time frame.

A total of nine victims have come forward since April, police said.

Read more: Winnipeg high school football coach accused of sex offences faces eight more charges

Story continues below advertisement

Insp. George Labossiere was on hand Monday to discuss the police service’s public awareness and education resources regarding sexual exploitation and abuse in sports.

Trending Stories

Among the red flags mentioned by police are coaches having one-on-one communication with an athlete, a coach inviting an athlete to their home, sharing a room alone or overnight with an athlete, or being alone in a vehicle with an athlete.

These behaviours, police said, can be part of the grooming process that parents and teens should be aware of.

Anyone with information about sexual exploitation or sexual abuse in sport or who wishes to speak to an investigator can call the sex crimes unit at 204-986-6245, police said. Resources are also available through police victim services at 204-986-6350 and the Klinic sexual assault crisis line at 204-786-8631.

Click to play video: 'Sexual assault charges against longtime Winnipeg coach ‘devastating’ to football community' Sexual assault charges against longtime Winnipeg coach ‘devastating’ to football community
Sexual assault charges against longtime Winnipeg coach ‘devastating’ to football community – Apr 14, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagWinnipeg Police Service tagcrime in winnipeg tagSexual Exploitation tagSex Crimes tagKelsey McKay tagFootball Coach Charged tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers