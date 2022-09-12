High school football coach accused of sex crimes handed two new charges, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

A former high school football coach is facing even more sex crime-related charges after an additional victim came forward, Winnipeg police said.

Kelsey McKay, who coached at Churchill High School and Vincent Massey Collegiate in Winnipeg for close to two decades, has been charged with additional counts of sexual assault and luring a child under 18.

McKay was already facing close to two dozen charges of sexual assault, sexual exploitation, and luring.

The previous offences are all alleged to have taken place during the 2000s, when he was actively coaching high school athletes. Police said Monday that the new charges are from the same time frame.

A total of nine victims have come forward since April, police said.

Insp. George Labossiere was on hand Monday to discuss the police service’s public awareness and education resources regarding sexual exploitation and abuse in sports.

Among the red flags mentioned by police are coaches having one-on-one communication with an athlete, a coach inviting an athlete to their home, sharing a room alone or overnight with an athlete, or being alone in a vehicle with an athlete.

These behaviours, police said, can be part of the grooming process that parents and teens should be aware of.

Anyone with information about sexual exploitation or sexual abuse in sport or who wishes to speak to an investigator can call the sex crimes unit at 204-986-6245, police said. Resources are also available through police victim services at 204-986-6350 and the Klinic sexual assault crisis line at 204-786-8631.

