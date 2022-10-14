SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Firefighters respond to wildfire in West Vancouver near Cypress Falls Park

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2022 11:40 am
Firefighters in West Vancouver are responding to what they describe as a wildfire at the top of the Caulfield neighbourhood on the lower slopes of Cypress Falls Park. View image in full screen
Firefighters in West Vancouver are responding to what they describe as a wildfire at the top of the Caulfield neighbourhood on the lower slopes of Cypress Falls Park. Twitter/West Vancouver Fire and Rescue

Firefighters in West Vancouver are responding to a what they describe as a wildfire at the top of the Caulfeild neighbourhood on the lower slopes of Cypress Falls Park.

West Vancouver Fire Rescue duty chief Matt Furlot says crews responded at around 7 a.m. He said they were trying to pinpoint the exact location of the fire and the best way to access to the flames.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Drought and moths push the trees of Vancouver’s Stanley Park to the brink

The neighbourhood is a heavily wooded area with many homes and businesses.

Trending Now

Smoke from the fire could be seen across much of Vancouver.

Conditions across the Lower Mainland remain extremely dry, with less than 20 millimetres of rain recorded in the area since early July.

Click to play video: 'People rescued after fire breaks out in Burnaby apartment building'
People rescued after fire breaks out in Burnaby apartment building
BC WildfireLower MainlandDroughtwest vancouverCypress Mountainbc droughtwest vancouver firewest vancouver fire rescueCaulfieldCypress Falls Park
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers