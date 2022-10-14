Police in Port Hardy, B.C. seek missing 33-year-old woman

Police in Port Hardy, B.C. are asking for public assistance finding a missing 33-year-old woman.
Cindy Nelson was reported missing on Oct. 5 and officers are concerned for her well-being, they said in a news release earlier this week.
Nelson is described as a First Nations woman, five-foot-five and about 146 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
