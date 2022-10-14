Menu

Canada

Police in Port Hardy, B.C. seek missing 33-year-old woman

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted October 14, 2022 10:27 am
Port Hardy, B.C.'s Cindy Nelson was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2022. Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for her.
Police in Port Hardy, B.C. are asking for public assistance finding a missing 33-year-old woman.

Cindy Nelson was reported missing on Oct. 5 and officers are concerned for her well-being, they said in a news release earlier this week.

Nelson is described as a First Nations woman, five-foot-five and about 146 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

