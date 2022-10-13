Nanaimo, B.C. RCMP seek ‘transient’ woman not seen in more than a year

Police in Nanaimo, B.C., are seeking public assistance finding a woman who has not been seen or heard from since July last year.
Charmaine Mitchell, 48, lives a “transient life-style,” but is known to frequent downtown Nanaimo, police said in a Thursday news release.
“Mitchell has had her struggles over the years and as a result, she has drifted away from her immediate family,” the release reads.
“Family members recently contacted the Nanaimo RCMP to assist them in locating her.”
Mitchell occasionally goes by the name ‘El Chapo,’ and frequently wears bandanas but does not ride a motorcycle, police said. She has no phone.
Mitchell is described as a very thin white woman, about five-feet-10-inches tall with blond hair. She has a rose and tribal tattoo on her left arm and a rose tattoo on her right hand.
