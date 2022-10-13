Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nanaimo, B.C. RCMP seek ‘transient’ woman not seen in more than a year

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 9:45 pm
Charmaine Mitchell, 48, has not been seen or heard from since July last year.
Charmaine Mitchell, 48, has not been seen or heard from since July last year. Handout/Nanaimo RCMP

Police in Nanaimo, B.C., are seeking public assistance finding a woman who has not been seen or heard from since July last year.

Charmaine Mitchell, 48, lives a “transient life-style,” but is known to frequent downtown Nanaimo, police said in a Thursday news release.

“Mitchell has had her struggles over the years and as a result, she has drifted away from her immediate family,” the release reads.

“Family members recently contacted the Nanaimo RCMP to assist them in locating her.”

Read more: Chilliwack RCMP seek missing woman whose vehicle was found near Fraser River

Mitchell occasionally goes by the name ‘El Chapo,’ and frequently wears bandanas but does not ride a motorcycle, police said. She has no phone.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Mitchell is described as a very thin white woman, about five-feet-10-inches tall with blond hair. She has a rose and tribal tattoo on her left arm and a rose tattoo on her right hand.

Click to play video: 'Victoria man who went missing while in Spain has been found dead'
Victoria man who went missing while in Spain has been found dead
Vancouver IslandNanaimo RCMPBC missing personBC missingmissing woman NanaimoCharmaine MitchellNanaimo missing person
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers