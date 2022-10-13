Menu

Crime

Multiple people injured in North Carolina ‘active shooting’: police

By Hannah Schoenbaum The Associated Press
Posted October 13, 2022 7:43 pm
police lights generic file View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO: Police car sirens. Global News

Multiple people were wounded Thursday in what authorities described as an “active shooting” in a neighborhood in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe,” Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted.

The Raleigh Police Department said it was “on the scene of an active shooting” in a statement on Twitter, and advised residents in multiple neighborhoods to stay in their homes. A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

At least three people connected to the shooting were being treated Thursday evening at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh, but no other information was immediately available, hospital spokesperson Deb Laughery said.

WRAL-TV reported that multiple police cars and an ambulance have responded to the scene, northeast of downtown Raleigh.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

