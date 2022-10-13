B.C. man suspected of impersonating doctor died by accidental electrocution: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man from the B.C. Interior died Wednesday in what Mounties believe was an accidental electrocution.

The 39-year-old man from Trail was in the 1500 block of Bay Avenue at around 6 a.m. Wednesday when RCMP said he climbed onto the roof of a building, then proceeded to climb down a power pole to get back down to the ground. RCMP offered no insight into what he was doing atop the building or on the power pole.

“Officers suspect the man inadvertently made contact with the live wires attached to the power pole and was electrocuted,” police said.

“The man was likely killed immediately upon electrical contact and fell from the power pole to the ground.”

The incident will be turned over to the BC Coroner Service for further investigation.

It was less than a week earlier that the same man found himself facing a criminal charges relating to an Oct. 6 incident where he allegedly impersonated a doctor and stole items from the Trail hospital.

At that time, RCMP officers said they found him wearing hospital-issue scrubs, coat, and hat after he broke into offices and other secure locations inside the facility.

“When the staff did not believe his obvious ruse, he barricaded himself inside an office until the Trail RCMP arrived,” RCMP said.

RCMP said he was arrested at the time and released on conditions. The two events don’t appear to be linked.