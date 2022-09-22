B.C. man expected to recover from grievous injuries in targeted explosion, say police

Send this page to someone via email

A chunk of metal from an explosion inside a vehicle earlier this month in B.C.’s Interior flew through the corner of a nearby home, police said this week.

On Wednesday, Trail RCMP issued an update on the explosion, which happened during the morning of Sept. 9 in Montrose, a community around 10 minutes east of Trail.

Police say a 41-year-old local man suffered life-threatening injuries in the explosion. He was found near his vehicle afterwards, and received life-saving help from the public.

RCMP believe the incident was isolated, calling it a targeted explosion.

“The investigation discovered that a piece of metal from the explosion travelled a significant distance from the scene and passed through the corner of a residence in the neighbourhood,” RCMP said on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“It missed the homeowner by a narrow margin.”

The explosion happened at a home along the 200 block of 8th Ave., just before 7 a.m.

2:13 Police seize drugs, weapons and cash during organized crime blitz in B.C.’s Interior Police seize drugs, weapons and cash during organized crime blitz in B.C.’s Interior

Police added they “suspect the explosion may be linked to organized crime and drug trafficking activity in the West Kootenay area, and is consulting with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit.”

RCMP added that the investigation is ongoing and that the victim is expected to recover from his grievous injuries.

If you have any information regarding this incident, video footage, or saw suspicious people in the Montrose area around that date, you are asked to contact the Trail RCMP at 250-364-2566.

1:54 15 Calgary homes searched in massive multi-million dollar drug bust 15 Calgary homes searched in massive multi-million dollar drug bust – Sep 13, 2022