Crime

3 arrested after Kamloops, B.C. seizure of drugs, cash in vehicle stop

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 22, 2022 5:14 pm
Kamloops RCMP say they seized drugs, cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking during a vehicle stop. View image in full screen
Kamloops RCMP say they seized drugs, cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking during a vehicle stop. RCMP

More than 50 grams each of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine has been taken off the street by Kamloops RCMP.

Officers conducted a vehicle stop at Columbia Street and 6 Avenue to check a driver’s sobriety and licence on Monday, Sept. 19, around 8 a.m.

During the stop, police found the drugs, $5,000 in cash, as well as five cellphones and other “paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking,” police said.

“When we consider the potential lethality of fentanyl and the other controlled substances seized during this traffic stop, investigations such as these play an important role in keeping toxic drugs off the street and preventing overdoses, allowing users more time to seek help with their addictions,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, a Kamloops RCMP officer.

Story continues below advertisement

Three men, who were inside the vehicle at the time of the search, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance, according to Kamloops RCMP.

“Those arrested were released on scene as part of the ongoing investigation and subsequent charge recommendation process,” said Evelyn.

Two of the men were from Kamloops and the third was from Celista.

