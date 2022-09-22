Kamloops, B.C. stabbing leaves man with ‘life-threatening injuries’

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kamloops, B.C., are investigating a serious assault with a weapon that took place around 1 a.m. on Monday.

Kamloops RCMP said officers found a man in the North Hills Mall parking lot with life-threatening stab wounds.

The man was taken to hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

“Police are currently in the process of reviewing surveillance in the area and collecting evidence,” Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said.

There is no word yet from police on any potential suspects or a motive.

