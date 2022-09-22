Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kamloops, B.C. stabbing leaves man with ‘life-threatening injuries’

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 22, 2022 10:47 am
A pair of police lights View image in full screen
Kamloops RCMP are investigating a serious assault that left a man with life-threatening injuries. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

Police in Kamloops, B.C., are investigating a serious assault with a weapon that took place around 1 a.m. on Monday.

Kamloops RCMP said officers found a man in the North Hills Mall parking lot with life-threatening stab wounds.

Read more: BC Crime Stoppers to crack down on the sale of illegal cigarettes

The man was taken to hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

“Police are currently in the process of reviewing surveillance in the area and collecting evidence,” Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said.

There is no word yet from police on any potential suspects or a motive.

Read more: Barriere man arrested after two reports of gunshots north of Kamloops, B.C.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Kamloops top cop decries ‘revolving door’ justice system' Kamloops top cop decries ‘revolving door’ justice system
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kamloops tagLife Threatening Injuries tagKamloops RCMP tagMan stabbed tagKamloops BC tagKamloops crime tagBC Stabbing tagkamloops stabbing tagman victim tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers