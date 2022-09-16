3 arrested after report of shots fired Friday morning in Kamloops, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Kamloops RCMP officers were busy Friday morning as gunshots were reported to officers around 7:40 a.m.

Officers flooded the area and after a short investigation arrested three people at “various locations,” police said.

The gunshots were heard in the Sahali area of Kamloops in the 700 block of McGill Road.

“The public is asked to please avoid the area,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

“A large police presence remains in Sahali as front-line officers and support units, including the police dog service, continue to investigate.”

No one has been found with injuries related to the incident, police said.

Police are looking to speak with witnesses of the incident.

Anyone who has information or dash camera/CCTV footage from the area is being asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.