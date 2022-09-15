Shooting death of man in central Edmonton confirmed as homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The suspicious death of a 40-year-old man found with a gunshot wound on Thursday, Sept. 8 has been ruled homicide.

Police have also identified the victim as Yakubu Usman Saibu.

On Sept. 8, Edmonton police said officers responded to a report of an injured man inside a residence in the area of 106 Avenue and 105 Street at approximately 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound. They administered first aid and EMS responded, but the man died from his injuries at the scene, EPS said.

Anyone with information about Usman Saibu’s death is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.