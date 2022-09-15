Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shooting death of man in central Edmonton confirmed as homicide

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted September 15, 2022 2:30 pm
Edmonton police investigating a death at a property on 105 Street near 106 Avenue on Sept. 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigating a death at a property on 105 Street near 106 Avenue on Sept. 9, 2022. Global News

The suspicious death of a 40-year-old man found with a gunshot wound on Thursday, Sept. 8 has been ruled homicide.

Police have also identified the victim as Yakubu Usman Saibu.

Read more: Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in central Edmonton

On Sept. 8, Edmonton police said officers responded to a report of an injured man inside a residence in the area of 106 Avenue and 105 Street at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

When they arrived, officers found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound. They administered first aid and EMS responded, but the man died from his injuries at the scene, EPS said.

Read more: Innocent bystanders could have been harmed in 46% of Edmonton shootings in 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about Usman Saibu’s death is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton police tagedmonton police service tagEdmonton crime tagSuspicious Death tagEdmonton homicide tagEdmonton shooting tagGunshot Wound tagcentral Edmonton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers