Toronto man wanted for 2nd-degree murder in relation to Needle Firway shooting: police

Police in Toronto have issued an arrest warrant for a man in connection with a fatal shooting in the Jane and Finch area.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to the area of Jane Street and Firgrove Crescent, just south of Finch Avenue, at 1:41 p.m. on Oct. 6.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

He was named as 28-year-old Osman Bangura from Toronto.

The fatal daylight shooting was reported at 5 Needle Firway.

On Thursday, Toronto police issued an arrest warrant for Richard Samuels, 23, from Toronto. He is wanted for second-degree murder, police said.