Politics

Manitoba signs on to environmentally-conscious crop nutrient framework

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 12:38 pm
A Manitoba farmer at work. View image in full screen
A Manitoba farmer at work. File / Global News

When it comes to nutrient use in their fields, Manitoba farmers will be able to continue following best practices for the next several years, the province said Thursday.

Manitoba agriculture minister Derek Johnson announced the province, along with Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) and Fertilizer Canada have signed on to a fourth memorandum of understanding regarding the 4R Nutrient Stewardship framework.

The framework, established by Fertilizer Canada, outlines principles regarding a variety of different climate, soil, cropping and operational conditions — with the goal of environmental and economic sustainability.

Read more: Canada, Manitoba governments launch new online environmental farm plan

Johnson called balancing crop production with environmental protections “critical” to the future of Manitoba’s agriculture sector.

“Manitoba farmers are great stewards of the land in their use of sustainable practices and work every day to feed the world and contribute to agricultural sector employment while protecting the environment,” he said in a statement Thursday.

“Farmers continue to recognize the responsible use and application of nutrients in their operations is fundamental to their ability to put affordable and healthy food on plates across the globe.”

Click to play video: '‘A joy to work with’: Farmers using bison to improve crop sustainability'
‘A joy to work with’: Farmers using bison to improve crop sustainability

Fertilizer Canada’s Daniel Demers said the agreement is a way to ensure producers can adopt green measures without fearing the impact those measures may have on their bottom lines.

Trending Now

“A producer once said, ‘I can’t be green if I’m operating in the red,'” Demers said.

Read more: “I know I’ll be combining in November”: Manitoba farmers behind due to late spring

“This is a way of transferring knowledge to make sure we can continue to produce, but also at the same time reduce the amount of inputs — the costs that farmers will have, etc. — but also move forward on protecting the environment.”

The new agreement runs through the end of 2024, and an implementation committee — including staff from Manitoba agriculture, climate and parks departments — will soon get to work establishing a budget and helping farmers access the materials.

Click to play video: 'Field crop survey puts spotlight on farmer challenges'
Field crop survey puts spotlight on farmer challenges
AgricultureSustainabilityFertilizerManitoba farmersManitoba agricultureKeystone Agricultural ProducersFertilizer CanadanutrientsDerek Johnson4R Nutrient StewardshipDaniel Demers
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

