Environment

Canada, Manitoba governments launch new online environmental farm plan

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 4:29 pm
Yazidi refugees sort vegetables in a handout photo. Hundreds of other Yazidi refugees, harvested more than 9,000 kilograms of produce this year as part of a special farming project in Manitoba. The food was given to refugee families and leftovers were sold at farmers markets or given to food banks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Michel Aziza MANDATORY CREDIT.
Yazidi refugees sort vegetables in a handout photo. Hundreds of other Yazidi refugees, harvested more than 9,000 kilograms of produce this year as part of a special farming project in Manitoba. The food was given to refugee families and leftovers were sold at farmers markets or given to food banks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Michel Aziza MANDATORY CREDIT. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Michel Aziza MANDATORY CREDIT

Canada and Manitoba are launching a new online Environmental Farm Plan (EFP) platform, federal Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau and Manitoba Agriculture Minister Derek Johnson announced Tuesday.

“Manitoba’s new online Environmental Farm Plan allows producers greater access to resources, so they can prioritize best management practices that make the greatest impact on their farm,” said Bibeau.

The platform is a voluntary, confidential self-assessment of a producer’s farm. The purpose is to assess the features and management practices of a farm in order to develop an action plan to mitigate identified risks.

“It includes a strong educational component that will continue to provide positive environmental outcomes while enabling the province to meet its goals for enhancing public trust in the agricultural sector,” said Johnson.

Read more: Discover the Farm aims to offer more insight on the agriculture industry

Story continues below advertisement

A completed EFP is required for farms participating in most agri-environmental cost-shared programming.

Trending Stories

Implementing an EFP will mean producers are able to improve air, water and soil quality, conserve biodiversity on Manitoba farmland, contribute to environmental protection and conservation, and make Manitoba-grown commodities more marketable to environmentally-conscious consumers, Johnson noted.

In 2020, Canada and Manitoba spent $990,000 through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership in a three-year contribution agreement with Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) to develop the online EFP platform.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba seeing more young farmers than other provinces' Manitoba seeing more young farmers than other provinces
Manitoba seeing more young farmers than other provinces – Jul 27, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba tagCanada tagAgriculture tagFarm tagCanadian Agricultural Partnership tagEFP tagenvironmental farm plan tagonline environmental farm plan tag

