Crime

26-year-old Alberta man faces charges of manufacturing 3D-printed firearm

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 6:15 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

A 26-year-old Alberta man has been arrested and charges are pending for manufacturing a firearm after RCMP found a 3D-printed weapon in the man’s home.

Wetaskiwin RCMP began investigating a report of an individual using a 3D printer to create firearms. As a result of the investigation, police, with a search warrant, seized a gun from the man’s home in Millet, Alta., a small town just south of Edmonton.

The man also faces two other charges for weapons-related offences, which were not specified by RCMP.

Read more: Two arrested in ‘ghost guns’ and 3D-printed gun parts investigation in B.C.’s Interior

Police warned the public that, not only is manufacturing 3D-printed guns illegal, but they are also dangerous to use and “may break apart when fired.”

Anyone with any information about the illegal manufacturing of firearms is asked to contact the police. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers online.

CrimeRCMPGun ViolenceAlberta crimeWeapons Seizedgun charges3D Printer3d printed gun3D printed firearmMillet Alberta
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

