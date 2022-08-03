Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two arrested in ‘ghost guns’ and 3D-printed gun parts investigation in B.C.’s Interior

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 3, 2022 4:24 pm
firearm View image in full screen
Investigators are cracking down on 3D-printed guns and firearm parts. Getty Images

With a heightened emphasis in recent months on gun control and laws surrounding firearms in Canada, the Canada Border Services Agency announced Wednesday that officials have made “two significant seizures” of ghost guns in B.C.

“We’re taking action to keep Canadians safe from gun violence,” said Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety.

“‘Ghost guns’ pose a serious risk to our communities for many reasons including they are becoming easier to manufacture and difficult to trace when used by criminals.”

Read more: National handgun ‘freeze’ among new firearm regulations proposed by Ottawa

The investigation began in B.C.’s Interior at a number of international mail centres, when officials identified firearms parts arriving in the mail.

“These cases started when border services officers, in Vancouver and in Toronto, identified firearms parts arriving by international mail,” the Canada Border Services Agency said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“This information led the CBSA’s Criminal Investigations Section to further investigate the people importing the firearms parts.”“

Click to play video: 'Gun with untraceable 3D-printed parts seized in Surrey' Gun with untraceable 3D-printed parts seized in Surrey
Gun with untraceable 3D-printed parts seized in Surrey – Jul 12, 2021

Evidence led investigators to a home in West Kelowna on April 27, where they found a 3D-printing machine in action, creating an illegal lower-receiver for a handgun.

Along with seizing six more handgun receivers with no serial numbers, police arrested a 46-year-old man connected to the investigation.

Read more: Feds propose $1,337 for AR-15 rifles under gun buyback program

The next day, investigators conducted a search warrant in Lumby, B.C., where they arrested a 27-year old man who was previously prohibited from possessing firearms.

Officials seized a loaded 9mm handgun with no serial number, nine non-restricted long guns, a prohibited knife, a stun gun and four canisters of ammunition.

Story continues below advertisement

In Canada, it is illegal to make guns without a proper firearms business licence.

Click to play video: 'B.C. anti-gang unit seizes guns, drugs, cash from gangsters under surveillance' B.C. anti-gang unit seizes guns, drugs, cash from gangsters under surveillance
B.C. anti-gang unit seizes guns, drugs, cash from gangsters under surveillance – May 5, 2022
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
central okanagan tagBC tagCanada Border Services Agency tag3D printing tag3D printed guns tagghost guns tagBorder Officials tagGun parts tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers