Crime

Handgun, cash and illicit drugs seized from stolen vehicle in Surrey, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 2:20 pm
Surrey RCMP seized a handgun, cash and several hundred grams of illicit drugs after finding a stolen vehicle on June 15, 2022.
Surrey RCMP seized a handgun, cash and several hundred grams of illicit drugs after finding a stolen vehicle on June 15, 2022. Handout/Surrey RCMP

A 25-year-old woman is facing a number of firearms-related charges after police seized a handgun, cash and hundreds of grams of illicit drugs from a stolen vehicle in Surrey, B.C.

Two other vehicle occupants were arrested in the June 15 operation, according to a Tuesday news release. Mounties said they found the vehicle in the 15300-block of 24th Avenue and watched from afar until it was safe to move in.

The 25-year-old driver and passengers were taken into custody without incident and officers seized the gun, two loaded magazines, $705, and more than 450 grams of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, and crystal methamphetamine.

The two passengers were released pending further investigation, but the driver remains in custody.

Stolen car from Coquitlam involved in Surrey hit-and-run: police – Jun 20, 2022

 

 

