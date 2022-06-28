Handgun, cash and illicit drugs seized from stolen vehicle in Surrey, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old woman is facing a number of firearms-related charges after police seized a handgun, cash and hundreds of grams of illicit drugs from a stolen vehicle in Surrey, B.C.

Two other vehicle occupants were arrested in the June 15 operation, according to a Tuesday news release. Mounties said they found the vehicle in the 15300-block of 24th Avenue and watched from afar until it was safe to move in.

The 25-year-old driver and passengers were taken into custody without incident and officers seized the gun, two loaded magazines, $705, and more than 450 grams of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, and crystal methamphetamine.

The two passengers were released pending further investigation, but the driver remains in custody.

