Handgun, cash and illicit drugs seized from stolen vehicle in Surrey, B.C.

A 25-year-old woman is facing a number of firearms-related charges after police seized a handgun, cash and hundreds of grams of illicit drugs from a stolen vehicle in Surrey, B.C.
Two other vehicle occupants were arrested in the June 15 operation, according to a Tuesday news release. Mounties said they found the vehicle in the 15300-block of 24th Avenue and watched from afar until it was safe to move in.
The 25-year-old driver and passengers were taken into custody without incident and officers seized the gun, two loaded magazines, $705, and more than 450 grams of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, and crystal methamphetamine.
The two passengers were released pending further investigation, but the driver remains in custody.
