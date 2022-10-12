Blue Bombers’ Dalton Schoen named CFL top performer after Saturday win

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg receiver Dalton Schoen has been named a CFL top performer for his role in the Blue Bombers’ 48-11 thrashing of the Edmonton Elks on Saturday.

Schoen, who will celebrate his 26th birthday Thursday, caught seven passes for a career high of 162 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Those stats put the Kansas-born rookie at the top of the league in both receiving yards (1,275) and in touchdowns (14) for first-year players.

Schoen was joined by running back Wes Hills and defensive end Malik Carney of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as this week’s top performers, as chosen by the league.