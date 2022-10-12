Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Bombers’ Dalton Schoen named CFL top performer after Saturday win

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 12:12 pm

Winnipeg receiver Dalton Schoen has been named a CFL top performer for his role in the Blue Bombers’ 48-11 thrashing of the Edmonton Elks on Saturday.

Schoen, who will celebrate his 26th birthday Thursday, caught seven passes for a career high of 162 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Story continues below advertisement

Those stats put the Kansas-born rookie at the top of the league in both receiving yards (1,275) and in touchdowns (14) for first-year players.

Read more: Winnipeg wants to host Grey Cup championship, Manitoba offers $5.5M to help bid

Schoen was joined by running back Wes Hills and defensive end Malik Carney of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as this week’s top performers, as chosen by the league.

Click to play video: 'Bombers celebrate Oktoberfest at Oct. 8 home game'
Bombers celebrate Oktoberfest at Oct. 8 home game
Related News
Winnipeg SportsCFLWinnipeg Blue BombersBlue BombersWinnipeg FootballDalton SchoenBombrs
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers