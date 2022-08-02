Blue Bombers’ Zach Collaros gets CFL Top Performer nod for 2nd time in 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Blue Bombers star quarterback Zach Collaros has been named a CFL Top Performer for the second time in four weeks.

The reigning CFL Most Outstanding Player, as well as Grey Cup MVP, completed 22 of 30 passes for 270 yards and a season-best four touchdowns on Saturday at Calgary’s McMahon Stadium to lead Winnipeg to a 35-28 win, while improving the Blue Bombers’ record to 8-0.

It marked the first time Collaros had thrown for four or more majors in one game since Sept. 5, 2016 in Hamilton’s 49-36 win over Toronto.

Just two weeks earlier, also at Tim Hortons Field, the former Tiger-Cat pivot turned in a career-best five-touchdown performance in a 53-7 blowout of Saskatchewan on Aug. 20, 2016.

Story continues below advertisement

Not even halfway through the season, Collaros already has 15 touchdown passes to his credit, along with a league-leading 1,948 yards, putting him well within reach of surpassing his previous best season totals of 25 touchdowns and 3,376 yards in 2015.

BC’s Nathan Rourke was named the No. 1 Top Performer of the week for the second time this season after he went 27/33 for 326 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions‘ 32-17 win Friday night at Saskatchewan.

Caleb Evans led Ottawa to its first victory of the season, completing just under 83 per cent of his passing attempts for 283 yards and a pair of majors as the RedBlacks bested Toronto 23-13 at BMO Field on Sunday.

Collaros and the Blue Bombers will look to add to those impressive stats when they visit the Montreal Alouettes Thursday night to kick off Week 9 of the schedule.

The broadcast on 680 CJOB starts with the pregame show at 4:30 p.m. CT with Derek Taylor and Doug Brown.

Story continues below advertisement